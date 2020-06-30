Giants legend Fleury on Belfast, being the villain and staying sober

Theo Fleury says he treasures his Elite League medal just as much as his Stanley Cup ring and Olympic gold medal - and that the Belfast Giants supporters were as passionate a fanbase as any he experienced in the NHL.

Fleury only played one season with the Giants in 2005-06, but his brief stay in Northern Ireland brought the Elite League title to Belfast and the Canadian was named the EIHL’s Player of the Year.

A Stanley Cup-winner with the Calgary Flames and a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning side at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games, Fleury is arguably the most talented player to play in the UK's domestic league.