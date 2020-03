Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says his players need to find a way to "battle through adversity" ahead of this weekend's Elite League clash with Fife Flyers.

Saturday's overtime defeat by Guildford Flames leaves the Giants in third place, five points behind Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers with seven games remaining.

"We have to show and right now we're not doing it," said Keefe. "Winning is not easy, it's uncomfortable and you have to battle through some adversity."