Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says his team needs to find consistency at this vital stage of the season as they prepare to face leaders Sheffield Steelers on Friday night.

The Giants are third and seven points behind the pacesetting Steelers as the seek to retain the Elite League title.

Keefe's team showed their inconsistency in last weekend's double-header with Coventry Blaze, winning 4-1 on Saturday but losing by the same scoreline a day later.