Belfast Giants end a four-game losing streak with a weekend away double over Cardiff Devils in the Elite League.

A Bobby Farnham winner in overtime gave Adam Keefe's men a dramatic 4-3 victory on Saturday, and they followed that up with a convincing 4-1 win on Sunday.

The results took the Belfast outfit above the Devils into third place, with the sides set to meet again over two legs in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in December.