Belfast Giants hit 10 goals in back-to-back weekend victories over Coventry Blaze to move to the top of the Elite League table.

Adam Keefe's side beat Coventry 4-1 in Belfast on Saturday and followed that with a 6-3 away victory against the same opposition on Sunday.

The Giants have now won six consecutive matches and are level on points at the top of the table with the Sheffield Steelers, who come to Belfast on Friday evening.