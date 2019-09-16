Highlights: Giants beat Glasgow but suffer Storm defeat

Belfast Giants bid to make it three Challenge Cups in a row gets off to the perfect start against Glasgow Clan but their Elite League title defence begins with defeat away to Manchester Storm.

Adam Keefe's side hammered the Clan 6-1 at the SSE Arena, with goals from Brian Ward, Jordan Smotherman, Curtis Hamilton, Liam Morgan, Ciaran Long and Curtis Leonard securing the win.

An overtime loss in the League followed on Sunday, with Hamilton scoring the Giants' goal but Jared Aulin's effort 54 seconds into overtime won the game for Manchester.