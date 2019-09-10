Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Ice Hockey
Results
Fixtures
Tables
Archive: Belfast Giants play first home match
10 Sep 2019
10 Sep 2019
From the section
Ice hockey
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
'England horribly fallible in defence'
8h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Boycott 'doesn't give a toss' about award critics
12h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
News
Second-string Republic beat Bulgaria
10h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Europe beat USA to win The Match
11h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Athletics
No Scottish Premiership tickets below £20
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football
Chelsea youths 'endured racism aged 12'
8h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Football