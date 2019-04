Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe is urging his side to finish the season with no regrets as they bid to complete an unprecedented Grand Slam.

The Giants take on the Guildford Flames in Saturday's play-offs semi-final as they look to add to their Challenge Cup, and Elite League and conference titles.

"If we come out and play to the best of our ability I'm very confident and if we don't we'll be looking at a third-fourth place play-off, that's the truth of it," added Keefe.