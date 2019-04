Jordan Smotherman says the bond between this Belfast Giants team can help them make history at the Elite League play-offs Final Weekend.

After winning the Challenge Cup and the Elite League title, Adam Keefe's men travel to Nottingham knowing they can win the treble for the first time in the Giants' history.

The Giants will take on the Guildford Flames in Saturday's semi-final, with the Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers playing in the other last four tie.