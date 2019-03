Patrick Dwyer's double helps the Belfast Giants to a 2-1 win over Coventry Blaze and sees Adam Keefe's outfit return to the top of the Elite League.

Cardiff Devils' defeat by Sheffield Steelers saw the Giants go top by virtue of one more regulation win but the Welsh side have a game in hand.

Dwyer put the SSE Arena hosts 2-0 in front before Luke Ferrara pulled one back as the Giants completed a 24-hour double over Coventry.