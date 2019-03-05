Cardiff Devils achieved their third consecutive win in comprehensive style over the Sheffield Steelers at the Viola Arena on Sunday.

Ben Bowns stopped 29 shots for his fifth shutout of the season and his second in a row after blanking the Coventry Blaze the night before.

After the weekend, during which the Steelers also beat the Devils' closest rivals Belfast Giants, Cardiff side now sit two points clear at the top of the Elite League and still with a game in hand.

Next up for the Devils is an away trip to Fife Flyers on Thursday 7 March before they return to the Viola Arena to host Guildford Flames a day later at 7.30 pm.