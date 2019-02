The Belfast Giants' involvement in the prestigious Champions Hockey League is a 'big moment for the club' says leading points scorer Colin Shields.

The team have been awarded a wild card entry to Europe's top club competition after finishing runners-up at the Continental Cup staged in Belfast in January.

The Giants resume their Challenge Cup title defence on Thursday when they host Glasgow Clan in their semi-final second leg, with the Scottish side leading 2-1 from the first leg.