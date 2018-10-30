The Friendship Four series is back in Belfast for a fourth consecutive year, with four US college teams vying for the only college ice hockey tournament to be held outside of North America.

Five-time NCAA Tournament champions the Boston University Terriors will take on University of Connecticut after Yale have played Union College on 23 November, with the final held the next day,

The series has unearthed some talent now familiar to ice hockey fans on this side of the Atlantic, with Belfast Giants star Darcy Murphy appearing in the first tournament four years ago.