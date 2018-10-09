Giants not complaining over schedule - Dwyer

Belfast Giants forward Patrick Dwyer says that his team will not complain about their heavy fixture list as they enjoy playing competitive games.

Dwyer enjoyed a fine weekend, scoring four goals and adding five assists as the Giants won three games in consecutive nights to catapult themselves up the Elite League table.

Belfast hosts Guildford Flames at the SSE Arena on Wednesday before weekend fixtures against Glasgow Clan and Nottingham Panthers.

Live audio coverage of Belfast Giants v Guildford Flames on the BBC Sport NI website. Face-off 19:30 BST.

