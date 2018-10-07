Giants' audacious 'pants goal' ruled out

Belfast Giants forward Patrick Dwyer scores an audacious 'goal' by backing into the Milton Keynes Lightning net with the puck stuck in his kit, but the referee rules the play dead.

"The puck got stuck in my pants and once I realised it was there I just backed into net to see if it would work but unfortunately they didn't count it as a goal," said Dwyer.

The referee took a few moments before making his decision on the incident, which happened during the Giants' 7-0 hammering of the Lightning in Belfast on Saturday evening.

Top videos

Top Stories

Eden Hazard

Southampton 0-1 Chelsea - Hazard gives unbeaten Blues lead

Barry Bannan

Bristol City 0-2 Sheff Wed - Joao scores twice in three minutes

Conor McGregor

Brawls and arrests after Nurmagomedov beats McGregor

Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal thrash Fulham for ninth straight win

hamilton

Hamilton closes on fifth title with Japan win

The Squad

Watch: The Squad with Nick Bright

  • From the section Football