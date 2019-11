Watch as a man steals a puck intended for a young Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey fan.

Buffalo Sabres coach Dan Bylsma had tried to throw the puck to the boy over the glass, before it was snatched out of the air by an older fan.

After the incident was picked up by television cameras during the game last Thursday, venue staff made sure the boy received two other souvenir pucks and a jersey, as well as a hug from Penguins' mascot Iceburgh.