Ben O'Connor scores a fine penalty goal for Great Britain in their 3-2 victory over South Korea at the third-tier World Ice Hockey Championships.

Great Britain were two goals down against the top seeds before a goal from Robert Farmer and two from O'Connor, including this sensational penalty, turned the match around.

The win leaves GB top of Division 1B, and they face the Netherlands on Saturday before they play Lithuania on Sunday, knowing two wins will guarantee gold.

Available to UK users only.