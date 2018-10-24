Belfast Giants coach Paul Adey says the fact that his players have been "grumpy" in training this week tells him that they are "ready to go and itching to get out there and play" against Fife Flyers in their play-off semi-final on Saturday.

"As a coach, I've been to finals weekend a few times and come very close, so I'm maybe due for one," said Adey.

"It would be nice to finish the season in a positive way - it's not going to be easy, but we are ready for it physically and mentally."

The Giants have already secured the Elite League title and the Erhardt Conference, but lost out to Nottingham Panthers in the two-leg Challenge Cup final.