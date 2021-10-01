Frankie Dettori makes his first trip to Bellewstown race course in Ireland to win a race held in the memory of his friend and mentor Barney Curley.

In front of a large and enthusiastic crowd, Dettori clinched victory at the county Meath venue on the Johnny Murtagh-trained Trueba.

Dettori, 50, celebrated his victory in his trademark flying dismount style at the track where legendary gambler, horse trainer and philanthropist Curley, who died earlier this year, landed one of his most famous betting coups in 1975.