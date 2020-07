Jockey Frankie Dettori tells BBC Sport's Laura Scott that the Derby at Epsom means "everything for us" and it is "amazing" that the big race is going ahead.

The 49-year-old rides the Derby favourite, English King, and Oaks second-favourite Frankly Darling on Saturday.

Listen to commentary from Epsom on Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live.

