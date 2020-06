Welsh jockey David Probert has just reached his 'dream' career milestone of saddling 1,000 winners. Now he heads to Berkshire looking for a second Royal Ascot victory and hoping to land a first ever group One victory at the festival.

With no crowds at the famous meeting because of coronavirus, 32-year-old Probert says the event will be "like a ghost town" but still a special place to ride.

