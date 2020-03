Jonjo O'Neill Jr, son of the trainer and former two-time Champion Jockey, speaks to BBC Points West about following in his father's footsteps.

The 22-year-old is booked to ride Elegant Escape in Friday's Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

It is a race his father won twice as a jockey, firstly on Alverton in 1979 and then famously on Dawn Run in 1986.