Draperstown race horse trainer Noel Kelly says he is hopeful that the Cheltenham Festival will go ahead despite fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Kelly, whose horse Decor Irlandais is set to make its debut at the iconic festival, jokes that concerns over the virus have added to his sleeping woes.

Decor Irlandais has been entered into the Novices' Hurdle on the Wednesday at Cheltenham, which is scheduled to run from 10-13 March.