In August 2019, 18-year-old Khadijah Mellah became the first jockey to ride in a race in Britain wearing a hijab.

With the help of her mount Haverland, she went on to win that race.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live, the teenager from Peckham said she was "quite anxious" to start with as she "looked different to everyone else", but quickly made friends.