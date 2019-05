Top jockey Ruby Walsh says he does not "have any regrets" about his 24-year career after retiring earlier this month.

The 40-year-old has been one of the finest National Hunt jockeys in history, riding over 2,500 winners in a 24-year career.

His total of 59 Cheltenham Festival successes is more than any other rider and he won the Grand National twice.

