Two years ago Paisley Park almost died after contracting a life-threatening illness.

But now the seven-year-old is the favourite for Thursday's big race at the Cheltenham Festival, the Stayers' Hurdle.

But it is not just the horse who has had a remarkable journey, his owner Andrew Gemmell has too.

Blind since birth, he fell in love with the sport via the radio and could be a big winner on National Hunt racing's biggest stage.