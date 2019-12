BBC Points West meets Tom Marquand, whose achievements in 2015 have seen him nominated for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 17-year-old from Gloucestershire won the champion apprentice trophy in his maiden season.

Marquand has racked up 68 wins during the past 12 months and has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of three-times champion jockey Ryan Moore by his trainer Richard Hannon.