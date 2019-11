Cotswolds jockey Tom Bellamy is a young flyweight sportsman pushing himself to the limits to achieve success as a professional jump jockey.

He is one of the young men and women who ply their trade nationwide while risking life and limb for little financial reward.

In the second of a week-long series on the state of modern-day horse racing, BBC Sport's Dan Pallett has been to meet the apprentice jockey from Stow-On-The-Wold.