Champion racehorse Frankel's first foal has been born in Ireland.

The 14-time winner's owners charge £125,000 per covering, a fee the horse has commanded on 133 occasions between February and June 2013, earning £15m in stud fees.

Frankel retired in October 2013 after winning the Champion Stakes at Ascot, completing an unsurpassed record of nine consecutive Group 1 wins.

Joe Wilson reports from Newmarket.