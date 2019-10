Trainer Sir Henry Cecil says Frankel is the best racehorse he has ever seen after his 14th consecutive victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Unbeaten Frankel capped a brilliant career as he overcame testing conditions to win by a length and three quarters ahead of Cirrus Des Aigles in his final race before being retired to stud.

Jockey Tom Queally says Frankel's class "really, really showed today".