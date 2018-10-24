Frankie Dettori says he believes Frankel is the best horse he has ever seen and that he believes he is unbeatable.

The undefeated four-year-old is expected to race for the final time in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Dettori also says he is pleased for fellow jockey Richard Hughes, who equalled his record by riding seven winners in one day when he won seven from eight races at Windsor on Monday.

Frankie Dettori was speaking live on the BBC news channel, UK users can watch a full round up of the day's biggest sporting on the BBC Sport website.