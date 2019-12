Camelot wins the 2012 Epsom Derby with a superb run in front of the Queen and a packed crowd.

The odds-on favourite, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by his son Joseph, ran a strong race to beat Main Sequence by a comfortable margin, with Astrology coming third.

After the race Camelot's co-owner Derreck Smith says winning the Derby is like "a dream come true".

Available to UK users only.