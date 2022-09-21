Wales goalscorer Gareth Furlong tells BBC Sport Wales he felt the team were 'significantly better' against India despite a third defeat of the World Cup.

The part-time programme of Wales were holding the Olympic bronze medallists at 2-2 with a quarter to play, before the tournament hosts ran out 4-2 winners.

Wales head coach Danny Newcombe has called on his side to take this performance into next week when the World Cup debutants will play for ninth place.