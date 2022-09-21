'A pinch-yourself moment' - how part-timers Wales made the Hockey World Cup
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
BBC Sport Wales finds out how part-timers Wales qualified for the men's Hockey World Cup for the first time in their 128-year history.
The players train in the evening or on weekends - and many have to take annual leave for competitions. They also contribute to the hockey programme from their own pockets.
But now they are preparing to take on the world's top nations at their first men's World Cup.