Ireland hockey captain Katie Mullan tells BBC Sport NI it's an 'important time to perform' as they target a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After finishing 10th at last month's World Cup, Ireland women's hockey team return to action this week as they host the EuroHockey Qualifier in Dublin.

They'll face Poland, Czech Republic and Turkey with the winners making it to the 2023 EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach, Germany.