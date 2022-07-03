Mullan lauds new caps' displays in Dutch defeat

Ireland captain Katie Mullan says the team's four new caps should be very proud of their performances in the team's opening 5-1 World Cup defeat by hosts the Netherlands.

Caoimhe Perdue, Charlotte Beggs, Katie McKee and Christina Hamill all made their competitive debuts in the Amsterdam game as the Irish were in touch at only 2-1 down before conceding three further goals.

Ayeisha McFerran also believes the display should give the players encouragement for the remainder of the tournament, which continues for them with Tuesday's winnable game against Chile.