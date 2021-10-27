BBC Sport

Commonwealth Games: Wales hockey 'can do well', says Sarah Jones

Wales and Great Britain hockey player Sarah Jones says she believes Wales can have a successful Commonwealth Games after their place in Birmingham was confirmed.

Jones won Olympic bronze for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020, alongside partner and fellow Wales international Leah Wilkinson.

Both told BBC Sport Wales they are looking forward to playing in front of friends and family again this summer after their behind-closed-doors Olympic experience.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
Hockey