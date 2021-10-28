Watch the highlights from Wales' dramatic shootout victory over Ireland to secure qualification for their first men's World Cup.

The top two sides at the qualifying event in Cardiff would secure spots for the World Cup in India in January 2023.

In the semi-final, Ireland took the lead against Wales in the first minute, but a brilliant individual goal by Joe Naughalty took the game to a tense shoot-out.

