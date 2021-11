Ireland overcome the first challenge in the World Cup qualification tournament with a deserved 4-1 win over France in Italy.

Roisin Upton and Hannah McLoughlin put the Irish in control before late goals from Zara Malseed and Niamh Carey sealed the victory.

Ireland are now into the last four of the knockout competition, and will face Belarus in the semi-final with only the winner of the final advancing to next year's World Cup.