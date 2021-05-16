Watch: Ireland secure second convincing win over Scotland in Belfast double-header

Watch the best of the action as Ireland beat Scotland 4-1 in the second game of a double-header at the Dub in Belfast.

Nicola Evans, Zara Malseed, Sarah Hawkshaw and Anna O'Flanagan scored the goals for Sean Dancer's Irish side, with Fiona Semple on target for the Scots.

The two sides will next meet at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam at the start of June.

Ireland interviewees: Katie Mullan and Chloe Watkins.