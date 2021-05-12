Leah Wilkinson: Why GB hockey player went back to school...
Wales and Great Britain hockey player Leah Wilkinson tells BBC Sport Wales why she went back to school just months before the Olympic Games.
The 34-year-old teaches history to sixth form pupils in Surrey one day a week, while also training full-time with GB Hockey.
Wilkinson took a sabbatical from her teaching job to join the Great Britain programme at the end of 2019. But she wanted to 'use her brain in a different way' by still teaching some classes in during the Olympic build-up.