Wales and Great Britain hockey player Leah Wilkinson tells BBC Sport Wales why she went back to school just months before the Olympic Games.

The 34-year-old teaches history to sixth form pupils in Surrey one day a week, while also training full-time with GB Hockey.

Wilkinson took a sabbatical from her teaching job to join the Great Britain programme at the end of 2019. But she wanted to 'use her brain in a different way' by still teaching some classes in during the Olympic build-up.