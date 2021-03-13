Highlights: Olympic champions Great Britain beat Ireland 2-1 in series opener

Olympic champions Great Britain fight back from conceding an early goal to beat Ireland 2-1 in the opening game of the three-match series in Belfast.

Roisin Upton put the hosts ahead with a seventh-minute penalty stroke but impressive Lily Owsley levelled just after half-time with Sarah Robertson hitting the winner early in the final quarter.

The sides will meet again at Queen's University on Sunday before Tuesday's concluding match in the series.