Lizzie Colvin says she's "excited" as Ireland prepare to face Olympic champions Great Britain in Belfast in a three-match series starting on Saturday which will be live on the BBC.

Great Britain skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb insists her side will not be underestimating the Irish who were surprise World Cup silver medallists in London in 2018.

The games on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday will be live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.