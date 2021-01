Ireland's Lizzie Colvin says their five-match tour of Spain, which yielded two wins and two draws, has been a really positive experience for the squad.

Ireland drew 4-4 with their hosts in the final game of their tour on Sunday, coming back from 4-2 down at half-time.

Goals from Zara Malseed (Ards) Deirdre Duke and two penalty corners from Lena Tice earned Ireland a draw.