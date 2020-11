On 3 November 2019, Ireland's women made history by qualifying for the Olympics for the first time after a dramatic shootout win over Canada.

However Ireland's wait to Olympic action goes on after the Tokyo Games were pushed back to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One year on from a tension-filled night in Dublin, Roisin Upton, Chloe Watkins and Ayeisha McFerran reflect on Ireland's success.