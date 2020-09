Lisnagarvey and UCD will meet in the Irish Senior Cup final after both sides were victorious in their last four contests as hockey returned from a six month absence.

A Daniel Nelson-inspired Garvey produced an impressive display to defeat Glenanne 4-0 at Comber Road.

Guy Sarratt was the hero for UCD as his late goal send the Dublin side through with a 3-2 win over Cookstown.