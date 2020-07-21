"It's a natural stoppage" - Boyles steps down as Ireland team manager

Arlene Boyles believes the coronavirus lockdown has provided a "natural stoppage" for her to step down from her role as team manager of the Ireland women's hockey squad when her contract expires in August.

Ireland captain Katie Mullan and team-mate Zoe Wilson paid tribute the positive impact Boyles has had on women's hockey in Ireland, with Wilson describing her a role model who she looked up to as a young player.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about how to tell the girls and they have all been so lovely with their messages. These girls have meant an awful lot to me and thankfully I have meant a lot to them," said Boyles.