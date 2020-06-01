Sport Re-run - Ireland's Hockey Journey

Live Like Legends tells the fairytale story of Ireland Women's hockey team, from the from the devastation of missing out on the Rio Olympics through to their World Cup silver medal in 2018.

Sport Re-run will show extended footage of Ireland's dramatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics and will feature an interview with captain Katie Mullan on BBC Two NI at 20:15 BST on Sunday, 7 June.

The historic men’s 2015 EuroHockey bronze medal play-off between Ireland and England from London will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.