Belfast Royal Academy clinch their first hockey Schools' Cup in 46 years with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Friends' School Lisburn at Lisnagarvey.

Sophie Kidd fired Friends' into an early lead before BRA stormed into a 4-1 lead through Niamh McIvor, Megan Warke, captain Julia Uprichard and Abbie Braniff goals.

Kidd netted her second of the afternoon, but it wasn't enough as BRA toasted their first Schools' Cup success since 1974 to book their spot in the Kate Russell All-Ireland series.