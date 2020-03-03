Ireland preparations 'in a good place' - McCay

Ireland's record cap-holder Shirley McCay says her side's preparations for the summer, including a first appearance at an Olympic Games in Tokyo, are "in a good place".

McCay will be part of the Ireland squad which will travel to South Africa for a training camp after their planned trip to Malaysia was cancelled because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

McCay this week attended the official opening of a new world-class hockey facility at Queen's Sport in Belfast.

It was revealed at the opening that the 305-times capped Irish international would receive an honorary degree from Queen's University later this year.